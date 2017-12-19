Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An intoxicated New England Patriots fan celebrating a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers is now facing charges.

According to police, officers were called to the Fallowfield T station around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight.

When they arrived, they learned a man in New England Patriots apparel had thrown a rock at the light rail vehicle, which broke a window and struck a female passenger.

The suspect has been identified as Sean Sullivan-Fullum, 24, of Pittsburgh.

Witnesses said Sullivan-Fullum was yelling at Steelers fans on the trolley and swinging from the handrails. One witness said Sullivan-Fullum spit in his face when he tried to get him to sit down.

Officers quickly spotted Sullivan-Fullum near the intersection of Fallowfield and Hampshire avenues. Witnesses positively identified him as the man on the trolley.

Police noted the suspect had a strong odor of alcohol. Sullivan-Fullum was transported to the police station and placed in a holding cell, where began to vomit.

He was then taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Sullivan-Fullham is facing a list of charges including, propulsion of missiles, criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

