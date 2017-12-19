Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman has been named as Mayor Bill Peduto’s new chief of staff.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Gilman’s appointment will begin on Jan. 3, 2018. That is also the same day of Peduto’s inauguration into his second term.

Gilman previously served as chief of staff to then-councilman Peduto.

Gilman will take over for the outgoing Kevin Acklin, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

“Dan is the perfect person to continue my and Kevin’s work the last four years to make Pittsburgh a city for all. In fact, he’s been integral to that work all along,” Mayor Peduto said. “I am grateful to Dan and his family for taking this next step in his public service to the city.”

Gilman was elected to City Council in 2013 and was re-elected on Nov. 7.

“I have a passion to continue to serve the residents of the City of Pittsburgh,” said Councilman Gilman. “I am thankful to Mayor Peduto for this opportunity to serve the whole city and help deliver upon our City for All agenda.”

The salary for his new position is $111,323 for 2018.

A special election will now be held to fill Gilman’s vacant District 8 seat.

