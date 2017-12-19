Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:
- Pittsburgh Public Theater – Rocky Bleier & “The Play”
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust – “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”
- The Commoner
- Carnegie Museum Of Art
- Dr. Frank Viggiano
More Information On Products Featured By Dr. Frank On Today’s Show:
- Simplehuman (Disney – Cars 3 Trash Cans)
- Kids Connect GPS Tracker & Cell Phone
- Toto Washlet S350E (Automatic Toilet Seat)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean ‘Smart’ Toothbrush
- Philips Norelco “Star Wars” Electric Razor
- Anson Belt
- Eaglecreek Expanse Luggage
- Eaglecreek “Specter Tech” Travel Accessories
- Worx Switchdriver – Dual Rotating Chucks
- Meater – Wireless Meat Thermometer
- Wusthof Epicure Steak Knives
- Wusthof Gourmet Steak Knives
- Harmony Elite Companion Remote Control By Logitech
- Audio-Technica Wireless Over The Ear Headphones
- Audio-Technica In-Ear Headphones With Line-In Mic
- Magic Stick TV Antenna
- Whitewall Mini’s