PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Decorating your house with those festive lights is a tradition around this time of year.

There are some pretty unique displays here in Pittsburgh, and checking them out is fun for the entire family.

Kidsburgh recently posted a guide to seven holiday light displays around our region.

Here’s a look at a couple of them:

Fun Fore All in Cranberry Township turned its two mini-golf courses into holiday light displays, complete with holiday music. You can warm up while you play with hot chocolate, cider and s’mores. Also, look for special events with live reindeer, free pictures with Santa, cookie decorating and more.

For the classic lights experience, drive or walk through Overly’s Country Christmas at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds – it’s a tradition dating back 61 years.

Others on Kidsburgh’s list of holiday light displays include, Ogelbay in West Virginia, Seven Springs and Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Butler Fairgrounds.

For the complete list, visit their website here.

For all kinds of activities to do with your kids for the holidays, go to Kidsburgh.org.