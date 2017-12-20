Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Local TV, Pine Township, Utility Pole, Wexford

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A utility worker was killed Wednesday afternoon when a pole fell on top of him in Pine Township.

Officials say a utility crew was working at the intersection of Graham, Wallace and Warrendale roads around 2:30 p.m. when the accident happened.

According to authorities, the workers were raising traffic lights in the area.

That’s when a 39-foot pole, stretching across Graham Road, fell on the 25-year-old worker.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Northern Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.

Traffic was tied up this afternoon while officials were on the scene.

