PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris may have to put up some missing posters.

That’s because her personal Nativity scene, a family heirloom, has been missing from underneath the City Council tree for almost a month.

“I’ve had one, my mom has one, and my gram had one,” said Harris. “I had my gram’s.”

The missing Nativity scene belonged to the councilwoman’s grandmother. But just days after putting it under the tree at City Hall, Harris says it disappeared.

“The first time it was taken, I went in to ask the clerk if she knew where it was, and she said that Councilman [Bruce] Kraus told her to take it away, there’s separation of church and state,” Harris said.

Harris got the sentimental piece back, returned it to the tree, but then there was another incident.

“It was kicked and turned around,” she said.

Then, Harris says the Nativity went missing without a trace.

“I’m very disappointed, because as you can see, we do have somebody who sits at the door, and when we leave, the door is also locked,” said Harris. “So, it would be just somebody coming in.”

Harris says she hasn’t had a chance to talk with Council President Kraus about the missing heirloom. KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland reached out to him Wednesday, but he wasn’t in his office.

