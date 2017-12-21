Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down two men accused of stealing a large star from a Fayette County business.

According to police, the incident happened at Neubauer’s Market House on Church Street in Uniontown.

Surveillance video shows the men remove the star from the business, place it on the roof of a van and drive away.

“It took them about 20 minutes total time to break it, cut it and get on top of their vehicle and leave,” said Steve Neubauer.

Police described the suspects as white males. While the make of the van is unknown, it is believed to be lighter in color with a spare tire donut on the front passenger side.

“Disbelief is the best word I’d use to describe it,” said Neubauer of the crime. However, he adds, “The Grinch is not gonna ruin my Christmas.”

Uniontown Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Uniontown Police or Crime Stoppers at (724)-320-2042.