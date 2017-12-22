Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed when a garbage truck struck his vehicle in Mercer County late Friday morning.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Perry Highway and Fairground Road in Coolspring Township.
State police say 79-year-old James Seybert, of Volant, Pa., was leaving Fredonia Road to head south on SR-19 when he stopped in a lane of northbound traffic.
A commercial garbage truck then struck Seybert’s vehicle.
Seybert was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police say it is unclear why Seybert stopped and the crash is still under investigation.