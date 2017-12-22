Filed Under:Coolspring Township, James Seybert, Local TV, Mercer County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed when a garbage truck struck his vehicle in Mercer County late Friday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Perry Highway and Fairground Road in Coolspring Township.

State police say 79-year-old James Seybert, of Volant, Pa., was leaving Fredonia Road to head south on SR-19 when he stopped in a lane of northbound traffic.

A commercial garbage truck then struck Seybert’s vehicle.

Seybert was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say it is unclear why Seybert stopped and the crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch