Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST DEER (KDKA) — No students were injured after two school buses collided Friday morning in West Deer Township.
The accident occurred on Saxonburg Boulevard near Stonecrest when one Deer Lakes school bus appeared to slide into the one in front of it.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. There were no injuries reported.
The school district contacted families of the students on each bus via their emergency messaging system along with personal phonecalls to student’s parents.
The accident is under investigation by local law-enforcement and the school district.