Filed Under:Federal Health Insurance, Pennsylvanians, President Trump Administration

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (AP) – The number of Pennsylvanians enrolled in insurance plans sold through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace shrank slightly, as state officials accused the Trump administration of trying to undermine the system.

Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians signed up for the coverage, according to figures released Thursday. State officials say last year’s total enrollment was 426,000.

The signup deadline was Dec. 15, after the Trump administration cut the enrollment season in half.

It also slashed the ad budget and scaled back grants for consumer counselors, while state officials say premium increases were higher because the Trump administration terminated major payments to insurers.

Still, state Insurance Department officials say many people who buy individual coverage should avoid a significant premium increase, either by virtue of tax credits available through Healthcare.gov or by buying a plan unaffected by the loss of federal payments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch