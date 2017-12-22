Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is being held by police on suspicioun of DUI after police say his truck collided with a train in East Deer Township.
Here’s more video from the scene. Traffic still flowing fine along Freeport Road. Cop cars taking up some space in right lane near First street intersection @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/wM3gxyPPJI
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 22, 2017
The collision occurred Friday morning on Freeport Road in Creighton, East Deer Township.
Witnesses on scene told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller the train hit a white commercial truck belonging to the Tri State fence company. The train stopped after the collision. Officers on scene said there were no injuries and suspected the driver of the truck of DUI. The suspect was taken into custody by police.
Neighbors told KDKA that the trains run about every 20-minutes in both directions.
Traffic was flowing smoothly along Freeport Road near the intersection of the accident after the collision.