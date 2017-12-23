Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER (KDKA) — Police say someone tried to get into a Butler County bank early Saturday morning by breaking through a wall next to an ATM.
It happened around 4 a.m. at a North West Savings Bank on Pittsburgh Road in Oak Hills.
According to Butler Township Police, someone used hand tools to break though a wall of the bank in an attempt to get into the bank. Police found a hole in the wall next to the ATM.
Police say the person couldn’t gain access to the ATM due to some high security features surrounding the machine.
According to police, nothing was taken or tampered with.
The suspect was caught on video surveillance. Police say he appears to be a white male driving a compact 4-door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.