CARRICK (KDKA) — Roads were closed and a hazmat crew was called to the scene of a fire in Carrick on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in a garage in the 300 block of Madeline Street.
No one was reported injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Hazmat crews were called to the scene due to substances flowing down the street because of the large amount of water used on the garage.
The water was also causing icy conditions on the road. Road crews were called to the scene as well.
Madeline Street was blocked off to traffic at Brownsville Road, and a section of Becks Run Road was also blocked off.