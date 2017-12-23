Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER (KDKA) — Police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian in Butler on Friday night.
Butler City Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. while she was crossing East Cunningham Street at the intersection of South Main Street.
The vehicle then fled the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle to police as an older, dark red sport utility vehicle, possibly a GMC, driven by a young white male with a female passenger.
The woman struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Her condition is unknown.
Police request that anyone with information about the driver to contact the department through the Butler County 911 center at 724-287-7769 or 724-282-1221.