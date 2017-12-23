WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after reportedly falling from a bucketlift while cutting trees in downtown Pittsburgh.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1 Gateway Center in the traffic circle.

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Tim Lawson

According to police, four workers were trimming trees when a bucket truck suffered an apparent mechanical failure and a male worker was thrown from the bucket and fell to the ground.

The victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

