POINT MARION (KDKA) — A man was arrested after police say he assaulted his girlfriend at her home in Point Marion on Saturday.

According to police reports, Thomas Russell Rhome Jr., 31, of Point Marion, went to the home of his girlfriend, forced entry, grabbed her, hit her several times, put his hands on her and yelled at their child to bring him a knife to kill her with.

Police reports say Rhome forcibly kicked in the front door of the victim’s home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 23. The door had been locked by deadbolt.

The victim told police Rhome then followed her into the bedroom, grabbed her throat and threw her onto a sofa while holding her down around her neck area and hitting her in the face several times and forcibly placed his hands upon her.

The victim told police that Rhome then yelled for one of his kids to get a knife, and then yelled, “I should kill you, whore.” The victim said it was then that police arrived. The victim was treated at Uniontown Hospital for her injuries.

Police observed a contusion to the right front of the victim’s forehead, swelling and bruising above her left eye, swelling and bruises in her middle finger and thumb, and bruises on her left hand.

Police say Rhome told them that he did kick in the front door to the residence. He told them he grabbed the victim by the neck, placed her on the sofa and hit her in the face with the palm of his hand. Rhome told police that he did forcibly place his hands upon the victim. He also admitted to telling one of his kids to grab a knife and that he told the victim, “I should kill you.” He said he kept the victim on the couch for approximately five minutes before letting her up.

Rhome had a preliminary arraignment where bail was set at $100,000. He was unable to post bail and was placed in the Fayette County Jail.