PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They don’t celebrate Christmas, but volunteers from the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh are lending a helping hand to those who do.

Amy Cohen with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said, “We found that there was a need within the community to be able to give back and to say that we are not celebrating, this is not our holiday so how can we give back to the community.”

Cohen is in charge of coordinating the 12-hundred people taking part in Mitzvah Day.

It’s the 17th year and Cohen says each year it gets bigger, with over 110 sites given food, clothing and other needed supplies to places like the Light of Life Mission, Project Cheer Up and Dress for Success.

Cohen says, “To be able to get to see other people’s eyes and their gratefulness and gratitude…especially around the holiday season makes it more of an impact for them to say thank you and we’re grateful for what you do…and who you’re giving it to.”

Jamie Clifford, who is a resident at the Light of Life Mission is one of those people.

He says, “For people that don’t have a family or maybe a lot that people come in and donate their time…it’s special…means a lot, especially on Christmas.”

