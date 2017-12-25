Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday spirit was alive and well as volunteers served up dinner, with a side dish of Christmas carols.

Volunteers participated in the annual Christmas Day dinner sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh and the Salvation Army.

“We put on a beautiful Christmas dinner for about 2,500 of our friends in the community that may not have another place to go, or a warm meal on Christmas,” Pitt’s Vice Chancellor, Community Relations Paul Supowitz said.

Larry Davis, Dean of the university’s school of social work, believes this is the best way to spend Christmas morning.

“A lot of people, probably really don’t have any food any place,” Davis said.

There was lots of happy faces, people from all walks of life enjoying Christmas dinner, with turkey and all the trimmings, plus dessert.

It was clear that a warm and delicious meal on Christmas Day means a lot. Some say they don’t know what they would have done today without it.

“It’s real nice, it’s a blessing,” said one of the recipients.