BUTLER (KDKA) — A good deed at a Sheetz by a Pennsylvania State Trooper was paid forward by a little girl.

When 9-year-old Brooke didn’t have enough money to pay for her donut holes at the local Sheetz, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, Chad Savannah, paid for her donuts.

Savannah says Brooke rushed right out of the Sheetz after that. That was when she went home and wrote a letter to Savannah, “My name is Brook and I am 9-years-old. I was at Sheetz and didnt’ have enough money. A nice police officer behind me kindly paid for my item. I thanked him but felt bad because I didn’t offer him the money I had. So, I am donating this money. I want to thank this officer again. Stay safe. Brook.”

It continued from there. Troopers collected $50 and delivered a Toys-R-Us gift card and a special letter to Brook at her home. They told her to buy toys for herself.

Brook took the gift card and used it to donate $50 worth of toys to Toys For Tots.