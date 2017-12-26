Chef Crystal Baldwin shared some delicious cake recipes: Apple Sauerkraut Cake and German Sauerkraut Cake

Apple Saurkraut Cake

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves:12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and finely chopped

2 cups apple, peeled and shredded

1 cup butter

1 cup walnuts, chopped

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. mace

Cream Cheese Frosting

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp. heavy whipped cream

4½ cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tsp orange zest

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars; mix in the eggs one at a time. Add to the sauerkraut and apple and walnuts to the egg mixture. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg; stir into egg mixture. Line two 8 inch round baking pans with parchment paper; grease and flour paper and sides of pan. Pour batter into pans and bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For frosting, whip cream cheese and 2 tablespoons cream in a small bowl. Add sugar, orange zest, cinnamon and vanilla; mix until fluffy. Add more cream if needed to make creamy. Spead frosting over layers of cake and garnish with walnuts.

Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

½ cup butter, softened 1½ cups sugar 3 eggs 1 tsp. vanilla extract 2 cups flour ½ cup cocoa powder 1 tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. baking soda ¼ tsp salt 1 cup buttermilk ¾ cup sauerkraut, rinsed, drained, squeezed dry and finely chopped Chocolate Frosting 1 1/3 cups butter, softened 4 oz unsweetened chocolate, melted 1 ½ tsp vanilla extract 5 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar ¼ cup milk 2/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut, divided 2/3 cup pecans, chopped and divided



Directions:

Place butter and sugar in a bowl and beat with a mixer until creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition; mix in vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Fold in sauerkraut, Pour into 2 greased and floured 9 inch round baking pans. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks; cool completely.

For frosting, mix the butter, chocolate and vanilla together in a bowl; add sugar and mix well. Add milk; beat until smooth and fluffy. Set aside 1 ¼ cups for frosting. To the remaining chocolate mixture, add half of the coconut and pecans; spread between cake layers. Spread reserved frosting over top and sides of cake. Combine remaining coconut and pecans; press onto sides of cake.