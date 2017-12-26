Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — A woman was arrested for DUI after a Christmas-eve day crash on route 28 resulted in one of her children being ejected from her car.

Lashelle Gibson, 41, was arrested for DUI. State Troopers say Gibson appeared heavily intoxicated and admitted to drinking before driving with her two kids sitting in the very back of the Expedition.

Witnesses told investigators Gibson tried to speed past traffic at nearly 80-miles-per-hour on the far left side and struck the cable barrier, ejecting her 9-year-old from the SUV.

Gibson’s 8-year-old child slammed into the back windshield but remaining inside the vehicle.

The 9-year-old child was ejected and according to witnesses skidded across the highway landing under the guardrail nearly 40-feet away from the SUV. Miraculously, both kids survived the crash and were taken by EMS to Mercy hospital.

One state trooper told KDKA this was the first time he’s seen driving this wreckless where the victims survived.

Troopers say Gibson’s toxicology results will take another month to complete.

Troopers say alcohol was definitely a factor, calling it a “testbook DUI case.”

Gibson had a warrant out for her arrest already, after failing to show up for sentencing. That happened after police caught her driving with a suspended license. That offense was DUI related.

Gibson is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting multiple criminal and traffic related charges.