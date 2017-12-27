By Jessica Wasik Maybe the holiday season flew by too quickly or you just didn’t find the time for family fun like you had hoped. New Year’s Day is your last chance to spend some quality time together before the kids head back to school and you go back to work. Winter in Pittsburgh may not seem like there’s a lot going on, but there are plenty of activities and events taking place, if you know where to look. Ring in the new year with some family friendly fun at these five locations!

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

777 Waterwheel Drive

Seven Springs, PA 15622

(814) 452-2223

www.7springs.com January is prime time to hit the slopes for some winter fun and what better place to do so than at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Its winter family memories packages promise affordable family getaways beginning on Jan. 1, thanks to free lodging, skiing and inclusion packages for two kids age 11 and under. Ski, snow tube and snowboard in one of the region’s most beautiful locations then head indoors for more family time while you bowl, swim, roller skate or mini golf. Make your reservation for New Year’s Day early and start making those winter memories!

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

Big Butler Fairgrounds

1127 New Castle Road

Prospect, PA 16052

(888) 321-7547

www.shadrackchristmas.com If the hustle and bustle of the holiday season prevented your family from taking a drive to see Christmas lights, you’re in luck. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has extended after-holiday hours through Jan. 7. Hundreds of thousands of lights twinkle and shine as your family rides through miles of holiday displays and decorations set to fun themed music. You won’t want to miss this year’s updated Santa’s Village, free with your light show admission. Warm up with hot chocolate, coffee and tea while your little one enjoys a ride on the Polar Express Train. Old or young, there is something for all to experience here! Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland lights up the Big Butler Fairgrounds, located off New Castle Road in Butler County.

MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place

Third Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 394-3641

www.ppgplace.com Kids of all ages and their parents will have plenty of laughs and excitement whirling around the MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place. Lace up your skates, grab some gloves and glide around the beautifully decorated tree in the middle of the ice. Ice skating is a great way to burn off those Christmas cookie calories too. Admission is just $8 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and under. Skates can be rented for an additional $4. Related: Best Parks In Pittsburgh For A Winter Nature Walk

National Aviary

Allegheny Commons Park

700 Arch St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 323-7235

www.aviary.org Fly into the new year at the National Aviary with a day full of feathered fun. Exhibitions, feedings, bird encounters and educational presentations deliver a jam-packed day designed to appeal to all ages. See penguins, lorikeets, a variety of wetland animals and more than 150 species from all over the world at its amazing exhibits.The National Aviary will be open on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is just $15 for adults and $14 for children.