SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teenager was killed in a fire in Armstrong County Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the fire broke out along Oak Hill Road in South Bend Township.
Firefighters were called out just before 2:30 a.m. after a garage caught fire.
A teenage boy was found inside the garage where he was believed to be asleep when the fire broke out. The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 16-year-old Levi Shellhammer.
Police say there was significant damage to the garage, which did have heat and electric.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the cause has yet to be determined. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.
