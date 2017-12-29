WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NEW YEAR'S: Frigid Weather Prompts First Night Changes | First Night Security | First Night Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
Filed Under:Animal Adoption, Animal Friends, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was raining cats, dogs and rabbits at Animal Friends on Friday as the shelter welcomed new pets for its annual “New Year’s Rescue” event.

Each year, the shelter takes in cats, dogs and rabbits from smaller shelters throughout the region and puts them up for adoption in Pittsburgh.

Shannon Tremblay, the direction of communications for Animal Friends, says the animals are taken in from shelters in rural regions that may not get as much foot traffic as Animal Friends.

The event helps lessen overcrowding at those smaller shelters, which allows them to take in more animals in their region, and it gives the adoptable pets another chance at finding a forever home.

“It’s this great symbiotic relationship of us all working together to help more homeless pets,” Tremblay said.

The animals will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated and checked out by a vet before being listed on the Animal Friends website: thinkingoutsidethecage.org

All of the pets taken in as part of the “New Year’s Rescue” will have dessert-themed names.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch