WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr., Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.

Police investigating a “cutting in progress” Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.

Court records show Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.’s relatives convinced him Thursday to surrender to police.

He’s being held without bond in the Harris County jail on the murder charge and a federal parole revocation. He has a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug arrests and at least one conviction.

Lockings’ grandmother, Marie Carrier told The Houston Chronicle that he received the sword as a gift at Thanksgiving.

She says Jernigan had been living in Mexico and only recently returned to Houston.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Lockings. He’s due in court Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch