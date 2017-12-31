FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
YEADON, Pa. (AP) – A fire apparently caused by a malfunctioning transformer box at an apartment complex forced dozens of residents out into the bitter cold.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Forrest Creek Apartments in Yeadon.

Residents of one building said they heard an explosion and noticed smoke. Firefighters soon arrived and eventually determined that a transformer box mounted on the front of one building had shorted out, causing the small fire.

Crews evacuated the building and cut off power to the complex’s other buildings, forcing the evacuation of 84 apartments.

Many residents sat in their vehicles or stood outside, huddled under blankets, until buses arrived to take them to Yeadon Borough Hall.

No injuries were reported.

