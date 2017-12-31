Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BELLEVUE (KDKA) — A driver had to be rescued after she went over a hillside and crashed in a creek on the border of Bellevue and Ross Township on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Ross West View emergency services, the driver was traveling on the Union Avenue Extension when she went 100 feet over a hillside, coming to a rest in the bottom of a creek.
Fire, rescue and emergency service crews were called to the scene to extricate the driver from her vehicle.
She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
