Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Almost the entire state of Pennsylvania will be under a wind chill advisory for part of New Year’s Day.
The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for the majority of western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia. Only a small section of northwestern Pennsylvania escaped the advisory.
The advisory will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Monday. It’s scheduled to expire at noon.
The NWS says exposed skin can be susceptible to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in these weather conditions.