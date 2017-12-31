FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
HERE WE GO! Browns-Steelers Recap | Fan Wins Truck | James Harrison Breaks Silence | More Steelers
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Wind Chill Advisory

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Almost the entire state of Pennsylvania will be under a wind chill advisory for part of New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for the majority of western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia. Only a small section of northwestern Pennsylvania escaped the advisory.

The advisory will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Monday. It’s scheduled to expire at noon.

The NWS says exposed skin can be susceptible to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in these weather conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch