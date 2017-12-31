Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA/AP) — Just one day after a Fiesta Bowl victory, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley announced he plans to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley posted a photo on his Instagram account Sunday evening with a statement thanking “Penn State Nation” for their support.

“God has blessed me with the opportunity to pursue the dream I have had since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL,” Barkley said.

The statement goes on to say, “After lots of thought, prayer and conversation with those closest to me, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the NFL Draft.”

Barkley also says he plans to obtain a Penn State degree in the future.

Barkley ran for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and had 52 catches for 642 yards. He also completed two passes – one for a score – and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

On Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, he ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 38 yards in the No. 9 Nittany Lions’ 35-28 victory over No. 12 Washington.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)