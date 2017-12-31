FIRST NIGHT: Weather Adjustments | Security | Events | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner, Tim Solobay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tim Solobay, the Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner, has reportedly resigned.

According to PennLive, Solobay’s resignation was tendered over the weekend and is effective immediately. Governor Tom Wolf’s press secretary confirmed the resignation to PennLive, but did not provide any further details on why Solobay is resigning.

Solobay, a Democrat from Washington County, was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate before he was named state Fire Commissioner in 2015.

PennLive reports a woman who worked for Solobay when he was in the Senate filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in 2011.

