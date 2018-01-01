FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
BROCKPORT, N.Y. (KDKA) – Police in New York were called to a rather unusual home invasion and bodycam footage of the incident is going nuts online.

According to Brockport Police, a squirrel broke into a home and was scaring residents and stealing cookies.

As officers enter the kitchen, the squirrel can be seen running up the wall and then lunging at an officer.

The officer found humor in the incident and can be heard laughing heartily.

Eventually, officers were able to capture the cookie bandit and release it without injury.

