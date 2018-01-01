Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BROCKPORT, N.Y. (KDKA) – Police in New York were called to a rather unusual home invasion and bodycam footage of the incident is going nuts online.
According to Brockport Police, a squirrel broke into a home and was scaring residents and stealing cookies.
As officers enter the kitchen, the squirrel can be seen running up the wall and then lunging at an officer.
The officer found humor in the incident and can be heard laughing heartily.
Eventually, officers were able to capture the cookie bandit and release it without injury.