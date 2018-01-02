Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK HILLS (KDKA) – A family was forced from their home by an intense fire Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the attic of a home along Fourth Street in Braddock Hills.

The initial call came in around 1 a.m. and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

A family consisting of three adults, one teenager and their dog were able to safely make it out of the home.

However, the fire chief said the family has lost everything.

“It looks like their flashlights are going straight from the first floor up. I don’t even know if there’s any flooring or anything in there. I would like to see the damage inside. I have to wait and see if they say it’s safe for us to go in there,” Patricia Ellis said.

Ellis said the family will be staying with her mother.

Due to the extreme cold, the road froze over and firefighters kept slipping and falling. Their hoses also froze while fighting the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details