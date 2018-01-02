Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the East End on Dec. 31.

Through the course of their investigation, police arrested 31-year-old Rachmiel Gallman.

“We have high standards and expectations pertaining to the conduct of all on-duty and off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officers. We take all complaints and allegations seriously. We will investigate and allow for due process,” says Police Chief Scott Schubert.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she and her son had been wrestling and tickling each other. Gallman was nearby and laughed as the two wrestled.

While this was going on, she began poking Gallman in the abs. He asked her to stop and claimed he would place her in handcuffs if she didn’t comply with the request.

The victim allegedly continued to poke Gallman before going outside to smoke. She stated Gallman went to his car, came back inside, wrestled her to the ground and placed shackles around her ankles. He also allegedly grabbed her wrist and handcuffed it to the shackle chain.

The victim repeatedly asked to be freed, which Gallman refused.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim accidentally called 911 once and hung up. When she called 911 a second time, she gave the address of the home.

At that point, Gallman allegedly freed the woman and told her to get her things and leave the home.

He also told the woman that “he was a police officer and she was a felon and that [the police] would not believe her story.”

The woman called 911 again and stated everything was okay. However, officers were still dispatched to the home.

The victim’s son took photos of the incident, which were obtained by the responding officers.

The victim declined medical treatment and said she was not hurt. She also declined to file a PFA against Gallman.

Gallman is facing charges of false imprisonment.

