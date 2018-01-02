Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are dealing with frigid, icy conditions tonight as they battle a fire on the South Side Slopes.
The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. at a duplex on Greely Street, a very narrow road.
At one point, flames could be seen on the roof of the building, but by 8:30 p.m., crews were bringing the fire under control.
However, KDKA’s Kym Gable reports from the scene that firefighters were dealing with icy roads while battling the fire.
There’s no estimate on damage at this time, but some of the inside was damaged.
One man was able to get out of his home safely, and no injuries were reported.
