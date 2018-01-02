FIRST NIGHT: Cold Weather Doesn't Stop Fun | Events Preparations | Looking Back At 2017 | 2017 In Sports
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Kym Gable, South Side Slopes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are dealing with frigid, icy conditions tonight as they battle a fire on the South Side Slopes.

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. at a duplex on Greely Street, a very narrow road.

At one point, flames could be seen on the roof of the building, but by 8:30 p.m., crews were bringing the fire under control.

However, KDKA’s Kym Gable reports from the scene that firefighters were dealing with icy roads while battling the fire.

There’s no estimate on damage at this time, but some of the inside was damaged.

One man was able to get out of his home safely, and no injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch