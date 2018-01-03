Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of children got smartphones or tablets for Christmas.
Now, parents are left figuring out how to make sure their youngsters are using them safely.
Parents may think they know about what’s going on online, but there are so many new apps that go viral so quickly, that it’s almost impossible to keep up.
That’s why parents first really need to talk with kids about how – what might start as fun app can turn into a bad and even dangerous problem.
Kidsburgh.org says there are four types of apps parents need to keep an eye on, which include video chatting, GPS meet-ups and more.
