WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Apps, Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV, Smartphone

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of children got smartphones or tablets for Christmas.

Now, parents are left figuring out how to make sure their youngsters are using them safely.

Parents may think they know about what’s going on online, but there are so many new apps that go viral so quickly, that it’s almost impossible to keep up.

That’s why parents first really need to talk with kids about how – what might start as fun app can turn into a bad and even dangerous problem.

Kidsburgh.org says there are four types of apps parents need to keep an eye on, which include video chatting, GPS meet-ups and more.

There are more examples of popular apps within each of these four categories in the article as well. For more information, visit Kidsburgh at this link.

Click here for more Kidsburgh stories.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch