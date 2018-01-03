Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Water and Sewer authority crews were on 45th Street in Lawrenceville around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, gearing up to patch a large hole where a 6-inch water main was repaired.

PWSA officials had to shut off water to customers in the area while crews repaired the line Tuesday in the bitter temperatures.

Neighbors said they’ve been dealing with this problem for a couple of weeks now. They say water has been leaking down the street, which caused icy conditions in front of their homes.

“For probably the last three weeks there’s been water leaking down the street from a shutoff valve. We called quite a few times last week and other people called last week and nothing was done,” said Lawrenceville resident Maureen Colella.

Colella said her street and the sidewalk started to freeze over Saturday night and cars were getting stuck in the ice.

“Everybody called in before it even got cold. It wouldn’t have gotten this bad,” said Colella. “They had the street department come up the other night and salt it but it didn’t do anything because the water keeps running underneath the ice.”

A truck from the City of Pittsburgh was back out early Wednesday morning spreading salt on the road to melt any ice that had formed overnight.

PWSA officials expect the road to re-open around 1 p.m. Wednesday to traffic.