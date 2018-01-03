LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KDKA/AP) — Pitt men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings lashed out at fans during the Panthers’ 77-51 loss at Louisville Tuesday night.
With less than five minutes left in the game, Stallings was overheard yelling, “At least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000!”
Didn’t hear it when it happened, but sure enough my camera mic picked up Pitt coach Kevin Stallings $100k comment pic.twitter.com/66XU7f03hk
— John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) January 3, 2018
Stallings was referring to an FBI probe into corruption in big-time college basketball. It alleged the University of Louisville paid a recruit to sign with the school. The allegations cost Rick Pitino his job as Louisville men’s basketball coach.
Stallings apologized after the game, saying he was standing up for his players.
During the second half, Pitt Head Coach Kevin Stallings made the comments to fans: “At least we didn’t pay our players $100,000.”
This was his response in the post game pic.twitter.com/S2iaViZvKy
— Spectrum Sports KY (@SpecSportsKY) January 3, 2018
“You don’t need to insult kids that are out there trying to fight and do their best,” Stallings said. “I probably should’ve chosen some different words but I’m not gonna let people take shots at our players.”
The Panthers will seek their first conference win of the season Saturday afternoon when they travel to Virginia Tech.