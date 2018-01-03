WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KDKA/AP) — Pitt men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings lashed out at fans during the Panthers’ 77-51 loss at Louisville Tuesday night.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Stallings was overheard yelling, “At least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000!”

Stallings was referring to an FBI probe into corruption in big-time college basketball. It alleged the University of Louisville paid a recruit to sign with the school. The allegations cost Rick Pitino his job as Louisville men’s basketball coach.

Stallings apologized after the game, saying he was standing up for his players.

“You don’t need to insult kids that are out there trying to fight and do their best,” Stallings said. “I probably should’ve chosen some different words but I’m not gonna let people take shots at our players.”

The Panthers will seek their first conference win of the season Saturday afternoon when they travel to Virginia Tech.

