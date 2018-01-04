Pittsburgh
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
KDKA-TV
Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV is joining forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Pittsburgh to give you the best Pittsburgh has to offer. KDKA-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Click here for KDKA […]
NewsRadio 1020 KDKA
Welcome to NEWSRADIO 1020 KDKA on CBSPittsburgh.com! We appreciate your interest in the world’s first commercial radio station! Join us on-air or online for Pittsburgh’s up-to-the-minute news talk, weather and traffic reports. Start your day with Larry Richert, John Shumway, Paul Rasmussen anchoring news and Kathy Berggren’s traffic reports on The KDKA Morning News, 5-9 […]
93-7 The Fan
Welcome to 93-7 The Fan on CBSPittsburgh.com! Sportsradio 93-7 The Fan is Pittsburgh’s broadcast home for Pirates Baseball as well as Pitt Football and Men’s Basketball. The Fan also features live and local programming, 7-days a week with the ‘Burgh’s most entertaining roster of sports personalities. Sportsradio 93-7 The Fan, Pittsburgh’s Hometown Sports Station! Send […]
CW Pittsburgh
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Audio
Heard On KDKA
Latest Headlines
Burst Pipe Leaves North Versailles Apartments With Failed Sprinkler System
Residents in one North Versailles apartment complex woke up Thursday morning to learn that a pipe in their building had burst.
One Injured In Explosion At Strip District Distilling Company
One person was injured in an explosion at a Strip District distilling company late Thursday morning.
More News
KDKA-TV News Morning
News
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Watch: Pa. Man Creates Snow Plow With Lawn Mower, TV Box
Clearing snow from your driveway can be a pain, so a Pennsylvania man created his own snow plow to make the job a little easier.
Long Stretch Of Bitter Cold Causing Dangerous Health Effects To People
A balmy day in the 20s was only a slight relief on Wednesday, but cocooning against the bitter chill of winter will return with a vengeance Thursday and into the weekend.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
Audio
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
Steelers Team Headlines: Smith-Schuster Earns Second AFC Weekly Award Of Year
Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster picked up his second AFC Weekly Award on January 3.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Traffic
Video
News Videos
Weather Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Audio
The Fan Morning Show
Cook and Poni
Starkey & Mueller
Inside Story with Marty Griffin
Mike Pintek
KDKA Afternoon News
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Pittsburgh
Plenty of downtown Pittsburgh lunch spots serve up delicious but quick meals, perfect for stepping out of the office to enjoy while still allowing you to not feel rushed on your break and get back to work in a timely manner.
Best Pittsburgh Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
If you're planning to stay in this New Year's but want to skip the cooking, turn to Pittsburgh's restaurants to take care of it for you.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Year's Day With Your Family In Pittsburgh
Ring in the new year with the family at these five family friendly locations.
Best Holiday Markets In Pittsburgh
Forget about traditional shopping malls this Christmas -- whether you're looking for the perfect decoration for your home or a unique gift for a loved one, holiday markets can offer a fun shopping experience to help get you in the Christmas spirit.
Play
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In Pittsburgh
If you're looking to add gift cards to your loved ones stockings, check out these five local gift card ideas.
Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Pittsburgh
Whether you're looking to add a few more feet to your family or you simply want to help raise money and awareness for adoptable animals, there are many ways to lend a hand.
Contests
KDKAFM Contest Rules
KDKAAM Contest Rules
Larry Richert’s Hometown Heroes 2018
Larry’s Hometown Heroes returns for a fifth year on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Download The CBS Local App!
CBS Local is the new iPad app that brings the best of the local web right to your fingertips. Select your city, sit back and let CBS Local update you on the latest news, sports, weather, and traffic in your city.
More
Your Home
Fire Extinguisher 101: Fire Chief Says Keep Device In Plain View, Act Quickly, Remember To 'PASS'
Experts agree all homes should have at least two fire extinguishers, but does yours work and do you even know how to use it?
Sinkhole In Monroeville Apartment Complex Parking Lot Leaves Landlord Frustrated
A landlord in Monroeville is frustrated and wants answers after a sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of his apartment complex.
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
More
Events
Deals
WINTER WEATHER:
Alerts
|
Closings
|
Warming Shelters
|
Map
|
Radar
|
Traffic
|
Weather App
|
Send Photos
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
NFL
,
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
More From CBS Pittsburgh
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
Newsradio 1020 KDKA
93.7 The Fan
100.7 Star
Y108
KDKA Traffic & Weather Together
B94
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KDKA Watch Live