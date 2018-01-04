Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the snow continues to fall, planes are being grounded, up and down the East Coast. Thousands of flights have been canceled, and some diverted, including to Pittsburgh International Airport.

“There are no weather issues here that are affecting our flights.”

That’s from Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik.

In fact, Pittsburgh International could be called the savior during this storm that is wreaking havoc along the East Coast. Long lines of hopeful passengers have been diverted here by other airlines, hoping to get them up in the air on their way.

Cancelled, delayed and diverted are words passengers never want to hear, but unfortunately, they are appearing on the flight board.

“We’ve had about a dozen flights diverted here to Pittsburgh International Airport from several other airlines that are trying to get into New York, Boston, Philadelphia,”

Angel Cordero was hoping to get to New York.

“So, right now, I’m going to stay in a hotel, but I was supposed to go to New York. My flight was moved to tomorrow at 8 a.m. in the morning because of the storm,” she said.

Alexa Carmona’s trip is also being delayed.

“We are going to have to wait a whole day till we get back to New York now,” she said.

So, the passengers will be re-booked, and their particular airline will foot the bill for a hotel.

But the best advice, before heading to the airport, check in to find out if your flight is taking off.