Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sears Holdings has announced plans to close more than 100 more Kmart and Sears stores around the country, including three locations in Western Pennsylvania.
According to the company, the Sears at Ross Park Mall and the Kmart locations in Bridgeville and Hermitage will close later this year.
Liquidation sales are set to begin as early as next week.
Sears Holdings says the stores will be shuttered sometime in early March or early April of this year.
They say eligible employees will get severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Kmart and Sears stores.
In all, 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will close around the United States.
To see the complete list of closures, click here.