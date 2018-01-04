WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Missing Plane, oklahoma, Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that didn’t land at its scheduled location in Central Texas and stopped responding to air traffic controllers.

The Cirrus SR-22 took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas, about 25 miles north of Austin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles northwest of Cancun flying at 15,000 feet.

The plane is registered to Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch