STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — One person was injured in an explosion at a Strip District distilling company late Thursday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at Wigle Whiskey Distillery in the 2400 block of Smallman Street.

A still used in preparing the whiskey exploded, knocking a worker backwards a few feet. The worker reportedly had some cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital.

“It’s about 15 feet tall, at least 8 feet in diameter, and the explosion, the force rocked it off its mountings and moved it about 12 feet, so it was a substantial explosion, substantial force,” Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said.

Officials say the explosion did not cause a fire.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how and why the explosion happened.

Further details have not yet been released.

