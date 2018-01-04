Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — One person was injured in an explosion at a Strip District distilling company late Thursday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at Wigle Whiskey Distillery in the 2400 block of Smallman Street.
A still used in preparing the whiskey exploded, knocking a worker backwards a few feet. The worker reportedly had some cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital.
“It’s about 15 feet tall, at least 8 feet in diameter, and the explosion, the force rocked it off its mountings and moved it about 12 feet, so it was a substantial explosion, substantial force,” Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said.
Officials say the explosion did not cause a fire.
Investigators are still trying to figure out how and why the explosion happened.
Further details have not yet been released.
