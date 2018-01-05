Photo Credit: Maxine Bentzel/Twitter

MIAMI (AP) – It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That’s chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami’s suburbs.

It’s so cold the iguanas are freezing and falling out of trees @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/9nCTfKPaGJ — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool. WPEC-TV posted images of an iguana on its back on a Palm Beach County road.

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

They’re not the only reptiles stunned by this week’s cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)