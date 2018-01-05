Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hit on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was a hot topic back in December, and Smith-Schuster apparently wanted to find out what fans thought for himself.

A video posted on Smith-Schuster’s YouTube channel shows the 21-year-old going to a costume shop to get a disguise then heading out to the North Shore wearing a wig, glasses and a suit to find some fans.

In the video, Smith-Schuster approaches several people on the street decked out in Steelers gear, telling them he’s “John Smith” with a made-up local TV news station.

At one point, he approaches a fan who’s wearing his own jersey. After asking the fan whose number it is, he says, “JuJu Smith? I heard about that kid. Didn’t he have that crazy hit with Burfict last week?”

The person filming later says to the fan, “If JuJu Smith-Schuster was here right now, what would you say to him?”

“I don’t even know,” the fan says. “If I was to see JuJu Smith, I’d say, ‘Keep doing it big and keep going, you know? Get up there right next to Antonio Brown, make it happen.'”

The fan later returned to get Smith-Schuster to autograph his jersey.

A number of other fans immediately recognized Smith-Schuster despite his attempted disguise.