APOLLO (KDKA) — Officials have determined that space heaters caused a major fire in Armstrong County on Wednesday.
The fire happened at a home in the 600 block of North Sixth Street in Apollo on Wednesday afternoon.
Six fire companies were called to the scene.
No one was injured, but the house was a total house.
A fire official told the Tribune-Review they believe two electric space heaters that were plugged into the same power strip or surge protector caused the fire.