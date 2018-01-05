WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
APOLLO (KDKA) — Officials have determined that space heaters caused a major fire in Armstrong County on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a home in the 600 block of North Sixth Street in Apollo on Wednesday afternoon.

Six fire companies were called to the scene.

No one was injured, but the house was a total house.

A fire official told the Tribune-Review they believe two electric space heaters that were plugged into the same power strip or surge protector caused the fire.

