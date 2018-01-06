Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — About 200 Pennsylvania American Water customers were without water in Dravosburg on Saturday night.

The faucets ran dry around 5 p.m. Saturday with no notice from the water company.

Both homes and businesses were affected by the outage.

John Gamble wasn’t too concerned. He had pots full of snow on his stove to melt and use for his toilet.

“We’re not too worried about it. There’s enough snow out there, it should keep us for a week,” he said.

A Domino’s Pizza shop remained open, but the dirty dishes were piling up.

“It’s a sanitation purpose. Every time we make food and everything, we have to wash our hands for the sanitation purpose, and we don’t have that,” supervisor Ishant Monga said.

Employees were using Germ-X hand sanitizer so they could continue to fill orders for residents without water who couldn’t cook at home.

“We can’t just shut down the store because of water, but it’s a struggle. The struggle is real,” Monga said.

An American Water representative said crews were working to restore service Saturday night, and the affected customers should have water against by early Sunday morning.