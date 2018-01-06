Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 10 of his 21 points in a breakaway run to open the second half as Duquesne defeated Fordham 64-41 on Saturday, marking its best start since the 2008-09 season.
Duquesne (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) led 33-26 at the break and opened the second half on a 17-0 run with Castro-Caneddy scoring 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Dukes boosted the lead to 50-26 in about seven minutes.
Castro-Caneddy made 8 of 10 from the floor, 3 of 5 from distance. Tarin Smith added 12 points with six assists as Duquesne has won 10 of its last 11 and surpassed its win total from last season (10-22).
Fordham (6-9, 1-2) shot 32 percent (16 of 50) and its 41 points is the lowest in the series.
Fordham scoring leader Will Tavares played for four minutes, went 0-for-1 with one point, ending a string of 14 games in double figures. Prokop Slanina led with 12 points.
