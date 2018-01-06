Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Hopper

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Hopper is an adorable New Zealand mix that came to Animal Friends from another shelter after he was found as a baby with his brother. After coming to us he went into foster care until he was old enough to be adopted. Hopper is active and curious about the world around him like most young rabbits. Though he enjoys adventures, Hopper is shy with new people and loud sounds can make him nervous. He would do best in a calm home where his new family with be patient with him and allow him the time to grow his personality. If you are looking for a sweet and soft young rabbit come meet with Hoppers today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

