DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

It won’t be known until later whether there is a winner from the numbers drawn Saturday.

The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

