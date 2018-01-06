Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.
It won’t be known until later whether there is a winner from the numbers drawn Saturday.
The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.
A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.
The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.
