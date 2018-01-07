Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The State Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence along Dorn Road in Summit Township, they arrived to find an armed, 71-year-old man firing an assault rifle.
Officers gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop the weapon.
Police say the suspect refused and began firing the rifle at officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to Hamot Hospital and is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.